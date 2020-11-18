LGBTI+ Laois councillor proud to see the Rainbow flag flying at county hall in Portlaoise

A Laois county councillor has spoken of her pride in seeing the rainbow flag fly outside the centre of local government in Laois at County Hall in Portlaoise.

Cllr Aisling Moran, who is a member of the LGBTI+ community, spoke at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting in Laois County Council's HQ about the importance of the local authority backing the week.

"I would like to say, how proud I am to see the Rainbow flag flying high over County Hall for the very first time ever. As I’m sure you all know, this week is Stand Up Awareness Week, which is a time for second-level schools, youth services and youth reach centres in Ireland to stand up against homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying.

"It’s an opportunity for schools to look at how they can make safe and supportive places for LGBTI+ students. It’s hard to understand that in 2020 in a country that was the first in the world to recognise by popular vote the equal status of all its citizens, regardless of sexual orientation, that 1 in every 5 young LGBTI+ people face bullying and that 73% feel unsafe at school.

"So it is great to see an initiative such as Stand up awareness week that will educate our next generation about the importance of accepting us all for who we are and to leave the attitudes of the past where they belong, in the past," said the Fine Gael councillor.

Her remarks were supported by council officials and councillors Padraig Fleming, Paschal McEvoy and Aidan Mullins.

LGBTI+ Stand Up Awareness Week runs from November 16-20.