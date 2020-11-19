Campus tour, Q&As and much more at IT Carlow's virtual open day

Institute of Technology Carlow will host a new virtual open day on November 26 from 10am to 3pm. 

This month’s virtual open day will have a number of new features.

Guidance counsellors will be invited to participate in a Zoom session with the president of IT Carlow Dr Patricia Mulcahy, where she talk about new developments and opportunities at the institute.

The virtual open day will also feature a student room, where in a peer-to-peer session IT Carlow students will chat to potential students about their courses and college life.

Visitors to www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie will also be able to take a campus tour, hear about the range of different courses, participate in live Q&As with the faculty teams, and get advice and guidance on fees, grants, scholarships and the IT Carlow's different access routes.