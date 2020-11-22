Man rescued by Laois emergency services in Slieve Bloom Mountains

A man was rescued by multiple Laois emergency crews this weekend in the Slieve Bloom mountains.

The gentleman was out walking with his family in Monicknew Wood when he became in need of rescue. He was returned safely to his family.

Portlaoise Gardaí and Laois Roads Policing Unit, South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, Laois County Fire & Rescue Service, Laois Civil-Defence and National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics all attended the rescue.

Laois Gardaí gave the following details.

"Our colleagues received a call to attend Monicknew Wood, Slieve Bloom Environmental Park today. A gentleman had got into difficulties when out walking with his family.

Portlaoise Gardaí and Laois Roads Policing Unit went to the call. They assisted South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, Laois County Fire & Rescue Service, Laois Civil-Defence and National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics. The gentleman made it back safely to his family. Emergency Times working together," they said.

They posted the following image of the crews working.

Laois Civil Defence said there was co-operation from all involved in the rescue.

"This afternoon Laois Civil Defence, South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association and Garda Síochána Laois Offaly were tasked to assist the National Ambulance Service (NAS) with a patient at the Monicknew area of the Slieve Bloom Mountains. A great interagency cooperation by all agencies involved."