Portlaoise hospital staff to pedal for PATH homelessness charity

As if the great frontline staff at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise don't do enough in these difficult times, they are preparing to hold an exhausting cycling fundraiser.

The staff aim to raise money for the Laois charity Portlaoise Action Towards Homelessness (PATH).

PATH is a voluntary non-profit organisation that bring food and basic essentials up to the homeless sleeping rough in Dublin every Saturday for the past five years.

Louise O'Brien, Senior Physiotherapist at Midlands Regional Hospital has explained how their fundraiser will happen.

"We are having a Static Cyclothon on Monday November 30 from 8:30am to 3:30pm. This will take place at the main entrance to the hospital. We are hoping to get volunteers from all sectors hospital to take part in the event. The Killeshin Hotel, Zest Leisure Centre have kindly loaned up a bicycle for the event.

"This is a truly deserving cause which heavily depends on people’s goodwill as they strive to help make so many peoples’ lives just a little bit better. As a hospital community please get behind this worthy cause and support in any way you can," she said.

Donations can be left in the Physiotherapy department for the fundraiser.

See PATH's updates on their Facebook page here.