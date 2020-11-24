The Laois Annual 2020 is now on sale

It just would not be Christmas without the Laois Annual, published by the Leinster Express, and enjoying its fourth successive year in homes around Laois and the world.

A firm favourite for everyone, it is brimful of features, profiles, sport, and articles on local history, to name just a few.

The Laois Annual also has that quintessential Christmas feel about it with quizzes, recipes, and much more.

Published by the Leinster Express, the local team of journalists and contributors have put together an outstanding publication which is sure to be a crowd pleaser over the Christmas break.

All aspects of Laois life are featured, and despite lockdowns and Covid 19, the heart of the community shines through the pages of the Annual with special features on our local heroes.

On the social calendar, 2020 was certainly not a normal year but nevertheless, there are plenty of smiling faces amongst the pages.

The Annual also remembers those who have passed away during the year with a selection of obituaries.

There are picture specials on a return to school in this unprecedented year, the much anticipated reunion with grandparents during the summer of 2020 and, of course, remember your 2k and 5k, the seemingly endless days on the bog, and the wonders of your very own locality.

Give a Christmas gift that reflects all that is good and great about home - the Laois Christmas Annual 2020 - retailing at €3.95 and on sale in all good newsagents.

The Laois Annual is now on sale - don't miss it!