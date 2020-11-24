Laois Offaly TD welcomes €100 million to cushion midlands from Bord na Móna exit blow

Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan has welcomed the green light for €108 million in funding for Midland counties hit by the withdrawal of Bord na Móna from peat production.

“I warmly welcome the approval of €108m for the Just Transition Fund. This investment will go some way towards ensuring the development of the Midland counties after peat power generation.

"Between them, Bord na Mona and the ESB have provided livelihoods for tens of thousands of families in the Midlands over the past 70 years. While the investment is welcome, the Government must ensure the sustainability of economic and social wellbeing across the Midlands.

"I am confident however that more will be done with the assistance of the European Union and national Government to guard against the Midlands counties becoming the ‘Rust Belt of Ireland’ in the context of new developments in our national energy supply," said the Fine Gael TD.

The funding was also welcomed by Minister of State and Laois Offaly Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett.

“The Midlands has suffered in the transition to the new Green economy but we promised to support the workers and the communities through this. This is what we are delivering today,” says Minister Hackett. “The bogs are a magnificent resource for storing carbon, reducing emissions, and supporting biodiversity, and rehabilitating them is hugely important work. The Bord na Mona workers know these bogs better than anyone, and they are best positioned to deliver this vital work, which will help to sustain the local economy.

“The community projects funded by the Just Transition Fund will create a sense of engagement in the move toward the Green economy. Already we’re seeing a greater sense of the need for climate action at school and community level so it’s vital that these initiatives are supported. It’s a good day for action on climate and biodiversity action, and a good day for the Midlands,” she said.