€1 million spend on digital map for the midlands to be overseen in Laois

Laois County Council is to lead three projects worth more than €2 million which are to be funded out of the €27.8 million announced under the fund to cushion the loss of Bord na Móna's operations in the midlands.

Provisional offers of funding, totalling €27.8 million, have been made to 47 projects in the Midlands under the Just Transition Fund.

The Government say the projects represent 'innovative and inspiring plans' from businesses, local authorities and communities in the Midlands who are committed to creating a green and sustainable economy for the region.

There is no standalone Laois project designated for funding though the county is included as a beneficiary of several. Laois County Coucil is overseeing three projects.

The council will oversee the spending of €748,000 on conservation and pollination of Medieval Churches in Laois and Offaly.

The Laois local authority will also be responsible for a budget of €998,750 for Midlands Ireland.ie which will be a digital roadmap for Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath.

The council also has oversight of €255,000 for the development of the Midlands Network of Co-working Facilities in Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath.

The full list of projects is several counties and is quite varied.

The Government says this dedication from the community and targeted support will make the region "an attractive and sustainable place to live and work". It says the money will fund training and reskilling so local businesses and communities can adjust to a low-carbon transition.

Projects which have been issued a provisional offer are for applications for funding for €100,000 and above. Applicants will be required to provide verification information to support applications. In addition, provisional offers are subject to a State Aid assessment by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications. Applicants will be informed if state aid is applicable to their project and if applicable, will engage in a process to calculate the level of funding which can be granted through the Just Transition Fund.