Thousands sign petition over girls 'tight clothing' at co-ed secondary school attended by Laois students

A co-ed Carlow secondary school which is attended by students from Laois has found itself in the eye of a storm over what type of clothes students can wear.

It is claimed that female students at the Presentation Convent in Carlow have been told not to wear 'distracting' tight clothing during PE.

The alleged stricter measures have led to a local outcry with more than 5,000 people have signed a petition called Sexism against female students in school by the staff and students on Change.org.

It is claimed that all the girls from each year in Presentation College Carlow were told last week not to wear leggings or tight bottoms for PE as they cannot show off the “female anatomy” as it is distracting to the female and male staff of the school- not the students.

The post on the petition added: "This is appalling, the majority of students are 12-18 years old and should not feel sexualised by their teachers who they are meant to feel safe around. the male students were not aware of the situation going on and did not receive a talk about wearing tight clothes that show off the “male anatomy” which is probably more of a problem, the male students tend to wear tighter bottoms than the female students and nothing is being said to them. why should female students feel oppressed over a body part that everyone has?"

Presentation College Carlow has said the rules concerning the correct wearing of school uniforms have not changed since previous years.

"The rules concerning the correct wearing of our school uniform have not changed since previous years, other than the introduction of a half-zip top for First Year students this year.

"Students are regularly reminded of school rules and regulations at Assembly.

"The school continues to look after the pastoral care needs of all students through its excellent Pastoral Care/Student Support systems in the school.

"Any queries in relation to the above from parents or students will be dealt with in the normal way through the usual school channels," it said.

The secondary school was opened by the Presentation Sisters in 1947 and became co-ed in 1982.