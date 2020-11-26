School vaccine catch up to start in Laois 'within weeks' claims minister

No definitive timeframe has been put on the recommencement of vaccines for teenagers and children for cancer and measles other than that it will start again in the “coming weeks” and there is a commitment to have caught up by next summer.

Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley raised the issue in the Dáil last week.

The Minister of State at the Department of Health, Frank Feighan, replied on behalf of Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

“Regrettably, the schools-based immunisation programmes, which were scheduled to begin in September 2020, were deferred in the counties covered by the midlands, including Louth, Meath, Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath. This was due to staff being redeployed to support testing, contact tracing, and the public health departments.

“I am pleased to advise that the HSE has reviewed the situation and a recovery plan has been prepared for school immunisation for 2020 and 2021. It is intended that the schools-based immunisation programme will resume in the coming weeks. In addition, it is important to note that those who are targeted for school immunisation in 2020 and 2021 will have their necessary vaccinations fully completed by summer 2021,” he said.

The vaccination programmes are essential to prevent measles, mumps and rubella along with cervical cancer and other medical conditions.