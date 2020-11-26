Laois Offaly people forced out of work by Covid-19 to get Christmas bonus

People who have been forced out of work because of Covid-19 will be paid the Christmas social welfare bonus this year according to Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan.

He said the recipients would be paid in Laois, Offaly and other counties in the week beginning December 7.

"This year, due to the challenges of COVID-19, the Christmas bonus will also be paid to recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

“This was confirmed to me by my colleague the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, who has announced the details of the largest ever Christmas Bonus.

“As always, people on long term social welfare benefits such as pensioners, people with disabilities, carers and lone parents will receive the 100% Christmas bonus.

“Those who have been in receipt of the PUP continuously or otherwise - for at least four months (17 weeks) since March will also receive the Christmas Bonus this year," he said.

The Fine Gael TD said Minister Humphreys has ensured that anyone returning to work next week as restrictions ease, will not be excluded from the Christmas Bonus.

"Any person in receipt of PUP for any one day from Friday 27th November to Thursday 3rd December will still receive the Christmas Bonus provided they also meet the 17-week requirement. So anyone returning to work this Monday or Tuesday will still receive the Christmas Bonus as they worked at least one day during the said period.

“The same criteria is also being applied to those on Jobseeker’s payments, who in previous years would have only received the Bonus if they had been out of work for at least 15 months”, Deputy Flanagan concluded.

OTHER DETAILS

- A 100% Christmas Bonus will be paid in December 2020 to recipients of long-term Social Welfare payments (minimum payment of €20).

People in receipt of the following payments will receive the Bonus:

- State Pensions and Widow’s/Widower’s/Surviving Civil Partner’s Pensions

- Invalidity Pension, Blind Pension, Disability Allowance, Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit, Partial Capacity Benefit,

- Disablement Benefit, Domiciliary Care Allowance and Guardian’s payments

- One-Parent Family Payment, Long-term Jobseeker’s Allowance, Jobseeker’s Transition Payment, Deserted Wife’s Benefit and Allowance and Farm Assist

- Back to Work Enterprise Allowance, Community Employment, Rural Social Scheme, TÚS, Gateway and Job Initiative, Supplementary Welfare Allowance, Daily Expenses Allowance, Magdalene Commission Scheme

- On an exceptional basis this year, recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and equivalent recipients of Jobseeker’s Payments who have been on these payments for four months or more.