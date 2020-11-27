Disqualified driver hit bridge

A disqualified driver collided with a bridge while driving a lorry, resulting in him receiving a further driving disqualification.

Syzmon Bondyra (38) of Peachville Lodge, Kilshane Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 was charged with dangerous driving, no insurance and no driving licence on October 9 last at Clonard, Mountrath when he came before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

The court heard the defendant drove a lorry which collided with a bridge.

He was serving a three-year driving disqualification at the time.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said the defendant was extremely co-operative with gardai.

The defendant has been living in Ireland since 2006.

He was running a haulage business and admitted the “foolishness” of his action on the occasion.

A driving disqualification was imposed on the defendant as well as a three-month prison sentence, which was suspended for one year.