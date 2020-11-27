Government approves Level 5 lockdown exit measures

Government Ministers have given green light to proposals that will end lockdown for shops, hairdressers, gyms, churches and golf clubs that were locked up by Level 5 measures to control Covid-19.

Under the measures that come into force from Tuesday, December 1 people the country returns to Level 3 restrictions.

Restaurants and pubs that have a kitchen and serve food will reopen on Friday, December 4. New distances between tables in premises and the time customers can stay there will be reduced.

Travel restrictions will be stricter. People will only be permitted to travel around the country from Friday, December 18 until January 6.

Another measure allows people from three households can gather.

People will be asked to wear masks in crowded outdoor areas during Christmas.

It is not clear if the National Public Health Emergency Team agrees with the advice.