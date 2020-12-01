People are getting wet feet at a Laois town's bottle bank

People bringing their empty bottles and cans to the bring bank in Ballinakill in Laois are getting wet feet.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly wants Laois County Council to resurface the road at the bottle bank .

“This is a little ring road. I am not sure if it is taken in charge. People going to a bottle bank are entitled to walk on a good surface without getting wet feet because they are doing the proper thing,” he said.

He tabled a motion to the November meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District.

The reply from engineer Wes Wilkinson is that if the road is indeed taken in charge, it will be considered for resurfacing in 2021.