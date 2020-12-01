Dáil Ceann Comhairle demands apology from Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley over IRA attack on British soldiers

Under fire Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley must give a "credible political response" to explain to a tweet about a Provisional IRA attack during the Troubles, according to the Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil.

Seán Ó Fearghaíl is understood to have outlined what he wants from Dep Stanley in reply to a letter of complaint by Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster. She had tweeted that she would challenge Dep Stanley's fitness to be Chairman of the high-powered Dáil Public Accounts Committee in a letter to the man who oversees proceedings in Leinster House.

The Ceann Comhairle does not have the authority to remove Dep Stanley from the position but he is understood to have told Ms Foster that he is "personally appalled and profoundly dismayed" by the contents of Dep Stanley's tweet about an attack in which 18 soldiers died.

The Laois Offaly TD said the Co Down attack by the Provisional IRA and an attack in 1920 in which the IRA killed 18 Auxiliaries during to the War of Independence were the equivalent of a lesson for 'slow learners'.

In his reply to Democratic Unionist Party leader, Dep Ó Fearghaíl said the view expressed by the Laois Offaly TD went against democracy.

"To post such a hurtful statement on social media is not only highly disrespectful to victims and their families, but an affront to all those committed to democratic politics on the island of Ireland."

His letter is said to sincerely acknowledge the "hurt and offence caused to the families who lost loved ones" as a result of the attack at Narrow Water near Warrenpoint as well as the hurt and offence caused to those who "suffered grievously during the 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland".

However, the Kildare South TD has also told the Unionist leader that he knew Dep Stanley to be "an experienced and fair-minded member of Dáil Éireann".

But he also added that he wants the matter was to be "more properly addressed at the earliest opportunity," by Deputy Stanley.

"I believe that it would be in keeping with the values and standards that we all hold dearly, particularly reconciliation and mutual respect," he said.

Dep Stanley, who is based in Portlaoise, is due to chair a meeting of the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee tomorrow.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl is originally a Fianna Fáil TD but was supported by all parties, including Sinn Féin to be returned as Ceann Comhairle after the 2020 General Election.

He has reportedly given the matter "very careful consideration" and while he was "particularly conscious of the independent and non-partisan nature" of his office, he added that "there is a duty on us all to uphold the fundamental values and standards that are the cornerstones of democratic politics".

RTÉ also reports that the Ceann Comhairle has also stated that further action will not be required if an apology is made by Brian Stanley.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said tonight: "Brian Stanley has apologised for, and deleted the insensitive and inappropriate tweet."

They added that Dep Stanley would make a statement to the Public Accounts Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.

The Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she would not be asking Dep Stanley to resign. She said it was a once-off mistake that would not be repeated.