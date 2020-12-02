Sinn Féin's Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley 'genuinely sorry' for 'insensitive' IRA attacks tweet

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has not resigned as chair of a powerful Dáil committee but he has said he is 'genuinely sorry' for what he called an 'insensitive tweet' about two IRA attacks in the 1920s and1970s.

The Laois Offaly TD addressed a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, December 2 in the wake of the controversy which he compared an ambush in Co Cork and a bombing in Co Down to lessons for 'slow learners'.

The old IRA killed 18 Auxiliaries in the 1920 ambush while the Provisional IRA killed 18 members of the Parachute Regiment near Warrenpoint at Narrow Water in 1979.

There had been calls for him to step down from his role. The First Minister of Northern Ireland wrote to the Ceann Comhairle questioning Dep Stanley's fitness to chair the Public Accounts Committee due to his 'warped views'.

The following is the full text of his statement to the TDs.

Before we start our meeting today, I want to address the issue surrounding a tweet I published over the weekend marking the 100th Anniversary of the Kilmichael ambush.

I am very conscious as Chair of the PAC Committee that the controversy has placed you all in a difficult and totally unnecessary situation particularly when this committee has such important work in front of us.

What I was attempting to do was to highlight that following the disastrous decision to partition our country almost 100 years ago in the wake of events like Kilmichael, we had a conflict that went on for a long time and so much suffering took place.

I deleted the tweet, and I apologised for posting it.

As we work to advance reconciliation on our island we need to be able to talk about the past in a way that is honest to each of our beliefs but which does not deepen division or cause hurt.

As an Irish Republican and someone in a position of political leadership, I have to be more aware of my responsibility and ensure that I do not behave in a way that is disrespectful to anyone.

Since the mid-1980’s when Scenario for Peace was published through the Hume/Adams dialogue and finally the achievement of the Good Friday Agreement I have actively supported every initiative to bring about peace on our island.

On Sunday, I apologised for the offence I caused due to this insensitive tweet and I want to repeat that apology today. I also want to apologise to my colleagues for the position that I put all of you in.

My tweet fell below not just the standard we expect of each other but the standard that I expect of myself and for that, I am genuinely sorry.

End statement.