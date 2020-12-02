Someone in Laois could be a multi-millionaire after €10 million lotto jackpot is won

A lucky lotto payer has won a whopping €10.7million in National Lottery Lotto draw in Wednesday, December 2.

There was one winner of the Lotto jackpot of €10,780,193.

The winning numbers were 9, 12, 22, 28, 35, 47 and a bonus number 37.

The shop that sold the winning numbers is not expected to be revealed until later this week.

Lotto chiefs advise anyone with the winning numbers should sign the back of their ticket and get in touch National Lottery head office to start the process of claiming their jackpot.

There have more than 25 wins over €10million in the Lottery's history.

Nobody won the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2.

In the Lotto Plus 1 draw the numbers were 8, 28, 30, 32, 42, 45 and bonus number 25.

Lotto Plus 2 players need the numbers 6, 10, 13, 32, 34, 41 and 15.

The winning raffle number was 4613.

Over 93,000 players won prizes in the draw.