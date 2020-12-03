Cost of recycling in Laois set to rise

The fee to recycle items at Kyletalesha landfill in Laois might be going up in January 2021.

Laois County Council announced their intention to raise the entrance fee at the recent budget meeting.

The local authority says the increase is due to the lower price now paid for recycled items, and the higher cost of storing and handling waste.

The council, which took back the operation of the Civic Amenity Site last August from a contractor, also says that the flat entrance fee of €4 does not follow the ‘polluter pays’ principle.

“A commercial van towing a trailer incurring the same charge as a small family car is a totally unsustainable charging structure,” the council stated in their budget plan.

They also say that the price rise would make it similar to charges at other such centres including Portarlington.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly disagreed with raising the price.

“People are telling me that green waste is more expensive in Laois. I ask that this comes in line with other landfills,” he said.

Cllr Ashling Moran also opposed the increase.

“We need to encourage people to recycle. Any price hike could damage that,” she said.

Cllr Willie Aird defended the idea.

“There are a lot of people doing huge work there for the past 12 years. Unfortunately it’s not the council’s fault, there was a good price for bottles and tyres before.

“But before you increase the cost, I ask that we meet the Government Minister on this. It is hard enough to encourage people to recycle. There has to be a commitment from Government that these recyclables are actually recycled,” he said.

Laois County Council has confirmed to the Leinster Express that the level of the new price is not yet decided, but should come into effect in January 2021.