Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley under fire again over tweet aimed at Leo Varadkar

Laois Offaly Sinn Fén TD Brian Stanley has had to defend another tweet.

Speaking at the launch of a Public Accounts Committee report he was accused of linking someone’s sexual orientation with public policy. The 2017 tweet referred to the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Yippee 4 d tory. it's Leo. U can do what u like in bed but don't look 4 a pay rise the next morning. — Brian Stanley (@BrianStanleyTD) June 2, 2017

Dep Stanley said he has “campaigned in every campaign for gay rights” over the years.

“My record with the LGBT community stands for itself. All of us have family members and relatives and friends who are gay. I have relatives who are gay, I have friends and neighbours who are gay and lesbian and I do not have to apologise to anybody.

“I have worked and, as I have said before, I was out campaigning on those issues when it wasn’t actually as popular as it is now.”

“What I meant in that Tweet was, we were trying to push legislation and measures regarding worker’s rights and minimum wage and living wage and the point I was making was that it is great that we have achieved the rights for gay people and for women and yippee to that.

“The point I was making was we still had the missing piece as a republican, the missing piece, to try and advance the rights of workers,” he said.

The Portlaoise based TD has already apologised this week for a tweet about a bomb attack during the Troubles and a War of Independence Ambush.