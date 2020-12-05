Vital Teac Tom services brings new life to Stradbally building

Evidence that buildings in town centres that were in danger of dereliction can be saved has emerged in Stradbally where a service that provides vital mental health help is set to open in the town centre.

Teac Tom is a community-based suicide intervention service that provides bereavement support and raises awareness about mental health issues. It operates in Kilkenny and Stradbally.

Laois County Council was told recently that the service is about to move into a new home in the Laois town which had been on the local authority’s radar for dereliction.

The building on Main Street which was a former bookmakers will house an estate agent on the ground floor. Cllr Paschal McEvoy said Teac Tom would also be moving in.

“It is going to be a fine job,” he said.

Mr Gerry Murphy, Laois County Council’s Director of Services with responsibility for the town, said the renovation of the building would also allow the council to close the dereliction file on the property.

Other issues remain with dereliction in the town, but work is taking place.

Mr Murphy said the local authority has received a commitment that when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted work would commence on a house and shop opposite the Catholic Church. A report said the owner lived in Dublin.

Cllr McEvoy said the building had been issued for a number of years and it was the first time the council had been able to establish contact with the owner.

Mr Murphy said previous efforts had been made to contact the individual. He said a follow-up inspection and monitoring would be carried out.

The council was told on November 11 that improvement work would be carried out to enhance the appearance of the Roma cafe on Main Street. A follow-up inspection will be carried out.

Work has started at a building on Main Street beside the Health Centre. The building has been demolished with rebuilding work underway behind the facade of the building.

The council has written an ‘initial letter’ on November 11 to the owner of the former convent on Main Street.

This defines a derelict site and informs the owner their property is a derelict site and asks them to respond within 28 days as to how they will address the dereliction. The Council will be following up the matter after four weeks. A similar step was taken on the same date in relation to a property on Main Street, Stradbally near the corner of the Timahoe Road.

Mr Murphy told councillors at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District that the intention is to build on the momentum to address dereliction problems in all areas. Cllr McEvoy and Cllr Aidan Mullins welcomed the progress that has been made by council staff.