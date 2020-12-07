LEINSTER EXPRESS POLL RESULT on future of Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley as Chairman of Dáil PAC

Nearly three-quarters of people who voted in Leinster Express poll on Brian Stanley's future want the Laois Offaly Sinn Féin to stay on as the Chairman of the powerful Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The Leinster Express asked readers in an online poll if to vote yes or no to the question: Should Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley stay on as Chairman of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee?

The poll went live on Friday, December 4, the day his leader Mary Lou McDonald announced he would be taking a week away from politics to be with his family ahead of making a personal statement in the Dáil on Tuesday, December 15.

The TD has been a centre of a political storm since Saturday, November 28 when he tweeted about IRA attacks in 1920 and 1979 on British forces in Co Cork and Co Down. This led to an apology but a subsequent tweet from 2017 about Leo Varadkar led to claims of homophobia caused further problems from the Portlaoise-based poll topper.

The Express poll was open until midnight Sunday, December 6. Of the more than 2,000 votes registered, 1,620 voted that he should stay on while 587 believe he should vacate the post.

If he does not resign, the final decision on who chairs the Dáil PAC could rest with his party leader. She said he should not resign over the IRA attacks tweet. She has given no such commitment following the Leo Varadkar tweet and Dep Stanley's reaction. There were mixed views within the party which were expressed publicly in recent days on the controversy.

Sinn Féin decides on who chairs the PAC under the D'Hondt system because of their performance in the General Election.

The Public Accounts Committee is described as being the third most influential body in Leinster House because it monitors the spending of public money.

Last week it published a report which showed that NAMA had lost millions of Euro in taxpayers money due to a miscalculation. Read more about that HERE.