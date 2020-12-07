Surge ahead of unwanted pets after pandemic says Laois animal rescuer

A Laois animal rescue worker is expecting a surge in unwanted pets needing new homes after Covid ends.

A puppy that seemed a great idea when everyone was at home from school and work will not be so easy when life returns to normal, according to experienced volunteer Julie Boulton from Ballyroan.

Julie runs a free national home check service which supports some 80 rescue centres all over Ireland.

With her assistant Gail Byrne, they remotely co-ordinate about 1800 volunteers who go out to visit local homes of people seeking to adopt a pet, to ensure that the homes and the new owners are suitable.

They were doing up to 300 inspections a month until Covid arrived.

“We had to close up for the period and that put a massive strain on rescues," she said.

To add to the new strain, a lot of people got puppies because they were working at home says Julie.

"Everybody wanted a puppy at home, and they were being sold on websites. We expect a massive fallout when people return to work. It might have seemed a great idea at the time. We are gearing ourselves up now as we start to open our doors again," she said.

She pleads with people not to pay for a puppy, particularly for Christmas.

“Do not buy a puppy. Designer puppies can cost €2,000 plus, but some of them come from horrific circumstances. I have attended scenes at a few puppy farms and they animals are so broken. Do your research and if you really insist on buying a pup, ask to meet the mother and the father of the litter. Don’t just accept what you are told. If you really have a heart, you should adopt. So many dogs are crying out for a good home,” she said.

Last week Julie was chosen as a winner in the National Volunteer Awards. Read more here.

She welcomes more volunteers to do home checks, with training and forms supplied. Find National Home checks for Rescues on Facebook.