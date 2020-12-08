Rivers of work carried out in Portarlington and Stradbally

Trees have been removed on the River Barrow upstream from Portarlington while the Stradbally River has also received attention.

Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer at Laois County Council updated councillors.

“Removed trees from the Barrow Bridge from Portarlington town back to the golf club,” he told the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

As for the Stradbally River, he said the Five Arches had been cleaned while maintenance work was carried out at Garran’s Bridge.

Meanwhile, drainage work has been completed or is underway around Emo.

Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer at Laois County Council told councillors that drainage lines in Emo and around KIiminy housing estate had been vacuum jetted.

He told the November Municipal District meeting that advance drainage work had commenced at Killimy and would be carried out on the R419.