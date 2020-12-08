Mobile Laois coffee shop fined for having untaxed booze for sale

A Laois mobile coffee shop owner has been fined by the tax office for the possession of untaxed alcohol for sale.

Revenue says Bielskis Rolandas, 25 Blossom Court, Esker Hills, Portlaoise was fined €2,500 under Section 1086, Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997.

His name appears in the latest published tax defaulter list.

Details are published when a fine or other Court penalty is imposed in respect of tax or duty offences. Court penalties may include imprisonment, partly suspended or suspended sentences, community service in lieu of imprisonment, and closure orders.

A total of of 80 cases were published which led to fines and penalties totalling €183,098.00. FULL LIST HERE.

Revenue publishes the List of Tax Defaulters under the provisions of Section 1086 of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997, as amended.