Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley to miss chairing scrutiny of spending in Portlaoise jails due to tweets 'week off'

Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley is set to miss out on chairing a Public Accounts Committee meeting which many of his constituents in Laois might be particularly interested in.

The TD has taken a 'week off' politics at the behest of his party leader ahead of making a personal statement to the Dáil on December 15.

This includes not being able to chair the Committee of Public Accounts (PAC) which will hold two meetings this week with officials from the Department of Justice and the Irish Prison Service to consider the Comptroller and Auditor General’s 2019 Appropriation Accounts and his 2019 report.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, 9 December, the meeting at 4.30pm in Committee Room 3 of Leinster House will discuss the Appropriation Accounts 2019 Vote 24 - Justice and Equality.

The following day, Thursday, 10 December, the Committee will meet at 11.30am in the same venue to discuss the Appropriation Account 2019 Vote 21 Prisons and Chapter 7: Catering and ancillary services in prisons from the C&AG’s 2019 report.

The Irish Prison Service spent nearly €350 million in 2019.

The C&AG, Seamus McCarthy, will attend both meetings, as will the Secretary General, Oonagh McPhillips, and officials from the Department. Officials from the Irish Prison Service led by the Director General, Caron McCaffrey, will attend the meeting on Thursday.

Deputy Catherine Murphy, Vice-Chair of the PAC, is standing in for the Laois Offaly TD.

“The Committee welcomes this opportunity to meet with the Secretary General and the Director General and their colleagues to examine the Justice and Prisons votes. It is important that taxpayers see how public money is spent and the Committee looks forward to discussing these accounts and the matters raised by the C&AG regarding catering and ancillary services in prisons,” she said.

The PAC is a standing committee of Dáil Éireann which focuses on ensuring public services are run efficiently and achieve value for money.

Both meetings in Committee Room 3 can be viewed live on Oireachtas TV.

Committee proceedings can also be viewed on the Houses of the Oireachtas Smartphone App, available for Apple and Android devices.

No doubt, Deputy Stanley will be tuning in from Portlaoise.