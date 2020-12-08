Graiguecullen's 'disappearing ' stop sign on the border of student town, Carlow

A stop sign has to be re-erected at a higher point in Graiguecullen because of its regular removal.

Cllr Aisling Moran had appealed for action at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

“Replace the stop sign at Oakley Park - this sign will have to be put at a height across the road as it is continually being taken down,” said the councillor.

The estate is located on Church Street and the sign is located at the estate entrance opposite the impressive Killeshin Church of Ireland.

Laois County Council officials committed to doing as suggested in the Laois Carlow border town.