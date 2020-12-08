Collapsing path and dangerous evergreens in Laois Carlow Graiguecullen

Big evergreen trees have made a Graiguecullen road dangerous while Laois County Council has acted to make a footpath safe.

The need for action on the tree front was raised by Cllr Aisling Moran in a motion to the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

“That Laois County Council make safe the evergreen trees on the Church Road, Graiguecullen as high vehicles have to move to the opposite side of the road to avoid the trees. This is extremely dangerous and will cause an accident,” she said.

Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, Laois County Council replied that a hedge tree cutting notice would be issued to the landowner.

Meanwhile, council staff have repaired a completely collapsed path in Graiguecullen. The update was given to Cllr Moran at the same meeting in November.

She called for Laois County Council to repair the footpath from the roundabout to Doyles of the Shamrock on the right-hand side of the road as it has ‘completely collapsed beside the manhole’.

Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said Laois County Council has recently completed the repairs.