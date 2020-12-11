Vital Portlaoise Order of Malta gets ambulance funding boost

Emergency response services in Laois are set to get a boost thanks to a big grant for Portlaoise's Order of Malta.

The voluntary Portlaoise volunteer service is to receive €50,000 to fund an ambulance.

The group is one of 26 projects around Ireland to benefit under the latest round of funding allocated under the CLÁR programme.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys today, Friday, December 11 that almost €1.3 million would be allocated to fund vehicles for the community-based organisations.

A statement said the vehicles will be used to provide essential transport services for people with mobility issues.

The funding is provided under the Mobility and Cancer Care Transport Measure of the CLÁR programme. It will support voluntary organisations that provide, free of charge.

"The organisations receiving support under the scheme provide invaluable services in their communities and I am pleased to be able to support their efforts,” said the Minister.

The Portlaoise Order of Malta provides first aid training, event cover and community care.

The aim of CLÁR is to support the sustainable development of identified CLÁR areas with the aim of supporting people to continue to live and work in those areas.