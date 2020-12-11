Dog died after a mauling in Portlaoise

The Control of Dogs Act is being "blatantly disregarded" in Portlaoise, Cllr Noel Tuohy charged at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting.

"A man here in town had his dog mauled to death, the dog's legs were eaten off by another dog," he said.

"There will be more abandoned dogs after Christmas. People need to have a little bit more consideration," stated the Labour Party county councillor.

Cllr Tuohy's motion asked the Council to remind people that a dog is for life and not just Christmas and also that dogs that required muzzling be muzzled.

The Council response reiterated The Control of Dogs Act 1998 which prescribes that certain dog breeds must wear a muzzle in public places.

"It is an offence for a dog owner not to have a muzzle on such dogs when they are in public places. Where a member of the public has concerns that provisions of the Control of Dogs Act are being breached they can contact the Environment Section of Laois County Council."