GAA wall obstructing safe exit at Laois cemetery

There are “serious traffic visibility issues” at a cemetery in Camross village, said to be caused by an old wall belonging to the local GAA club.

The lack of road safety and a rusting old cemetery gate, were both subjects of a motion by Cllr Conor Bergin at the December meeting of Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

“The last thing people need is to be worried about their safety on the way out. The cemetery is very busy at weekends with people visiting, a lot of them elderly.

“There is an issue when turning out, there is a sharp blind corner. You can’t see anything from the right hand side,” he said.

On the gate, he said it is rusting and falling apart. Another gate has the date of 1831 on it and “might be antique”.

The reply from the area engineer was that the view is obstructed by a wall connected to an old GAA building.

“This is the case for many years. We will look to liaise with the GAA club to look at options to improve the sightlines as the wall is the property of the club. We will inspect the gates to see what repairs can be carried out if required”.