Rural Laois ‘left in the dark’ looking at unconnected streetlights

The wait to get new rural streetlights turned on in west Laois is “unacceptable” a local councillor has said.

Cllr Conor Bergin claims he has been waiting since last April for a new streetlight he gave money for to be connected by the ESB.

“The amount of time is completely unacceptable from a semi state body, “ he said at the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District.

“People are left in the dark looking at lights waiting to get installed,” he said.

Cllr John King said that it is much longer a wait than the seven to 10 days promised.

“Every time you ring they are very helpful but we are paying for their service and it’s not adequate,” he said.

Cllr James Kelly said it took two to three months for streetlights he had funded in Trumera to get connected.

“Everybody is very happy to see the lights go up, you put a picture on facebook and you are a great fella,then they are waiting months and people are asking you questions. I know ESB is snowed under. It’s out of our control as councillors so you expect the council to put the pressure on. We’re putting up these lights to be of benefit,” he said.

Cllr Ollie Clooney estimates that it takes “more like six months”.

“We’re paying good money and the service is very shabby,” he said.

Cllr Paddy Bracken said that the ESB is snowed under.

“Across every sector including house connections. It’s very easy blame the ESB but we have to look at the resources they have, they haven’t got the staff,” he said.

He said the cost of putting up one new rural streetlight is “huge”, up to €3,500.

“We should have a separate budget for it,” he said.

Cllr Kelly noted that at a recent Laois County Council meeting, it was said that another 40 LED lights will be needed in a Portlaoise estate to properly replace the brightness of obsolete orange streetlights.

“We’re out in the western area scrimping and scraping to get two or three a year. If we can’t get that it’s all a joke,” he said.

Director of Services Donal Brennan said he will request that the council email the ESB regarding the delays and the impact it is having on people.