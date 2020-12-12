Laois youth, heritage and homeless groups benefit from Covid-19 fund

Youth, Heritage and Homelessness organisations in Laois are to receive additional money from the Covid Stability fund, in a move welcomed by Minister Pippa Hackett.

“Community and voluntary organisations are doing great work in Laois, as are charities and social enterprises,” she says. “Their work has never been more important so I’m glad to see that extra funding is being allocated to three organisations.”

Laois Youth Services will receive a top-up of €15,993 in addition to their earlier allocation of €35,343 bringing the total to €51,336

P.A.T.H. Portlaoise Action To Homelessness will receive a top-up of €5,208 in addition to their earlier allocation of €11,510 bringing their total to €16,71

Abbeyleix Heritage Company will receive a top-up of €3,299 in addition to their earlier allocation of €7,290 bringing their total to €10,589

The Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, announced the distribution of the additional €10 million funding allocated to the COVID-19 Stability Fund for Community and Voluntary Organisations, Charities and Social Enterprises.