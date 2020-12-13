Brian Stanley victim of ‘witchhunt’ says Laois councillor

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley was making no further comment ahead of his personal statement to the Dáil this week but a close ally of his believes there has been a 'witchhunt' and he should not resign.

Cllr Aidan Mullins is Sinn Féin's Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District representative on Laois County Council.

“My personal feeling is that he should not resign as the chairman of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee.

“I don't accept the call for his resignation over the tweet,” he said.

Cllr Mullins believed that his colleague is filling an important role well and has been impartial on what is a cross-party committee which oversees the spending and often waste of public money.

Cllr Mullins does not see any great change in the dynamic between now and December 15 when Deputy Stanley is due to go before the Dáil and make a statement around the controversy. He said he was not aware of any campaign in Sinn Féin to oust his colleague from the role.

“As a matter of fact the messages that we are getting are of general support,” he said.

Cllr Mullins pointed to an online poll conducted by the Leinster Express which showed that nearly three-quarters of 2000 people who voted over three days felt that Deputy Stanley should stay on.

“What I would take from it is that the majority of people don't want him to resign. I don't think that will change as the week goes on,” he said.

The Portarlington councillor added that Dep Stanley was being hunted.

“There is to a certain extent a witchhunt. He has to be under scrutiny but in this case, people around Leinster House have said they haven't witnessed this level of an onslaught in quite a long time if ever,” he said.

He also spoke about what Dep Stanley needs to clear up in what he said in a tweet directed at Leo Varadkar which has been construed as homophobic.

“The words very very ill-advised and not thought out. I am not sure the point he was trying to make but I do know that the man is certainly not homophobic, if he was I wouldn't be associating with him. It is not the man I know,” he said.

Cllr Mullins did not know if Dep Stanley had considered making a direct apology or clarification to Deputy Varadkar.

The county councillor said the reason why he could not comment sooner was due to the fact that it is in the hands of the Ceann Comhairle as to when Dep Stanley would be permitted to make a statement before other TDs until Tuesday, December 15. Cllr Mullins said his colleague did not choose to delay make a statement.

“It was out of his hands,” said Cllr Mullins.

Dep Stanley has said that he has nothing to apologise for in relation to the 2017 tweet about Leo Varadkar in which he appeared to reference the then Taoiseach's sexuality and the need to do more for workers.