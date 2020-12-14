Portlaoise hospital's future 'strong and secure' claims Laois Minister after briefings from Minister for Health

The future of the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise is strong and secure according to Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State Seán Fleming.

Minister at the Department of Finance made the claim about the hospital's future that the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise after briefings from the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

"I have spoken personally with Minister Stephen Donnelly, in relation to Portlaoise Hospital on a number of occasions in recent times. He acknowledges the outstanding work in the hospital and he outlined that he is not able to visit the hospital in person due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

"He has assured me that the strong reputation of the hospital and the additional work and the increase in activity including births in recent times has re-emphasised the ongoing need for improvements and upgrading of the hospital in Portlaoise.

"There has been strong investment in the hospital in recent times and further work is continuing which will ensure the future of the hospital," said the Laois TD.

Minister Fleming noted in a statement that it is three years now since a major rally took place on the Main Street in Portlaoise.

"I outlined my commitment to the future of Portlaoise hospital at that rally and I am steadfast in honouring that commitment in its entirety.

"At this stage, I want to thank all the staff working in the hospital and in the provision of health services throughout the region during these very difficult COVID-19 times. All other frontline workers including those in retail and other areas are to be supported in their commitment to serving the community during these difficult times.

"The most important thing now is for people to have a Happy and Safe Christmas and a Smaller Christmas than would be normal. I urge people to be careful over the Christmas period and enjoy themselves but to be careful and take every step to ensure we do everything to ensure and we minimise the spread of COVID-19. We all look forward to the vaccine becoming available early in the New Year and light at the end of this pandemic tunnel," he said.

A HSE Dublin Midlands Hospital Group plan to reconfigure Portlaoise hospital was submitted to the Minister for Health Simon Harris in late 2017. It proposed removing the Emergency Department, maternity unit, paediatrics and most surgery from the Laois hospital.

The plan was never formally been rejected or accepted by Minister Harris or his successor. Minister Harris promised an independently chaired consultation that never took place.