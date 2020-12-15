Laois Offaly's Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley set to make a personal statement in the Dáil about controversial tweets

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley will be on his feet this in the Dáil to make a personal statement arising from tweets he sent about IRA attacks and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The TD will make the statement in Leinster House during Order of Business which is between 2.34 pm and 3.04 pm. He expects to be on his feet around 3 pm. WATCH LIVE HERE

However, the statement will not include a declaration that he will resign as Chairman of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee. The TD's party leader Mary Lou McDonald has made that clear on Monday.

Dep Stanley has already apologised for his tweet about attacks during the War of Independence and the Troubles. He has said that he does not have anything to apologise for in relation to a tweet about Minister Varadkar in 2017 in which he referred to the Táinaiste's private life while calling for more action on workers rights.

It is not clear if there will be any response from the Táinaiste or other politicians in the Dáil.

The statement is being facilitated by the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail. Northern Ireland's First Minister complained about the IRA tweets.

The Ceann Comhairle replied: "Like many political representatives North and South, I was personally appalled and profoundly dismayed by its contents. To post such a hurtful statement on social media is not only highly disrespectful to victims and their families but an affront to all those committed to democratic politics on the island of Ireland. As elected representatives I believe that we have a shared responsibility to address the legacy of the past in a respectful way, promote reconciliation and support victims and their families," he said.