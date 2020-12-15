€500 k community fund for €110 million Laois Kilkenny electricity project

EirGrid and ESB Networks has announced a €500,000 community fund for its €110 million network project.

The companies say the setting up of a community forum and fund early in the new year, was recommended by Irish Rural Link in its independent evaluation of the Laois Kilkenny Reinforcement Project in October 2019.

Eirgrid has issued a statement about the project to build a new transmission infrastructure, including substations and overhead lines, from Coolnabacky in Laois to Ballyragget in Kilkenny.

The company said that in recognition of the importance of working closely with communities, it will launch a project Community Fund in 2021. Eirgrid says it is intended that the voluntary community forum will, through its civic, social and political representatives, provide input into the administration of the fund. It says the forum will also receive regular updates on the construction programme from ESB Networks.

The company also says that the establishment of a community forum was one of the key recommendations from Irish Rural Link, an independent organisation commissioned by ESB Networks to assess current community understanding of the project.

It said Irish Rural Link made five recommendations in its report and EirGrid and ESB Networks are committed to implementing them. EirGrid says the community fund "recognises the importance" of the local communities in the development of the electricity grid. It says the fund is in proportion to the scale of a project.

The State-owned firm says the overall fund for the Laois-Kilkenny Reinforcement Project is approximately €500,000. It says that when allocating the fund consideration will be given to the amount of new infrastructure in each county.

Michael Mahon, chief infrastructure officer at EirGrid, says Covid-19 has prevented meetings to consult.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions, it is not possible to host public meetings or events. However, it remains our intention to work with networks in Laois and Kilkenny to reach out to organisations seeking nominations to the forum in January and we are looking forward to engaging with communities,” he said.

Residents living around the Coolnabacky site have objected to the substation to be built in the Ratheniska Timahoe area.

Details of the project can be found at http://www.eirgridgroup.com/ the-grid/projects/laois- kilkenny/the-project/

The Irish Rural Link report is available at www.esbnetworks.ie/tns/ publications