Work at Abbeylex hospital to help elderly and ease Covid-19 pressure elsewhere

Work is underway at Abbeyleix hospital to provide that will help elderly people and reduce pressure on Portlaoise and Tullamore hospitals that are coping with Covid-19, according to Laois Offaly TD Sean Fleming.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance welcomed the refurbishment at the Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit.

He said ten single rooms will be provided for older people to take account of virus restrictions and this work will be of long term benefit to the hospital.

He said the new unit would be regulated by the Health Information Quality Authority (HIQA). This facility will be very important for short term respite care for many people in the future.

The Fianna Fáil TD said these works are in addition to the recently completed works which has been undertaken by the Dublin/Midland Hospital Group for 18 intermediate beds which are being brought on stream as part of the HSE Winter Plan. He added that this will allow step down facilities for people coming out of Portlaoise and Tullamore Hospitals during the Winter periods. He said staff are being recruited for this new unit which will be open as soon as possible.

The TD added that work on a long term plan for the CNU is continuing.

"The overall feasibility study of the hospital and the site in Abbeyleix is currently underway to draw up a long term plan for improved facilities in the region. I look forward to this work continuing in 2021," he said.

The HSE announced the closure of the unit a decade ago but a public campaign involving marches and legal action halted this.