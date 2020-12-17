Six people hospitalised after horrific crash on Laois Offaly border

Six people have been treated at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore on Wednesday following a serious crash at Gurteen Bridge, Killeigh, Co Offaly.

Gardaí attended the scene of the accident involving a car and a jeep at approximately 3:20 pm on Wednesday afternoon, December 16.

Four men in their 20s, the driver and passengers of one vehicle, were taken to hospital in Tullamore with what gardaí described as "serious injuries."

The occupants of the second vehicle, a young man and woman in their late teens, were also taken to Tullamore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A technical examination is taking place today. The road remains closed with local diversions in place, gardaí said on Thursday morning.