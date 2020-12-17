€5 million for former Bord na Mona staff to insulate Laois houses

Laois council houses are to be given €5 million worth of energy upgrades installed by former Bord na Móna employees in the next three years.

The state granted money has been allocated for Laois under the Just Transition fund.

The fund is paying to retrain the semi state company’s Midlands workers to work in greener industries, as peat production is ending due to its environmental impact.

Another €300,000 will be spent upgrading Laois council homes under a separate Energy Efficiency programme, also fully paid by the state.

Laois has over 1,200 council homes.

Another €880,000 is to be spent on medieval churches in Laois and Offaly as part of the Just Transition agreement. Laois and Offaly county councils will each give €66,000 towards this cost.

O’Moore Place and John’s Square in Portlaoise must get upgrades under the insulation schemes says a local councillor.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley asked for the two council built estates not to be “left behind” again.

“I am flagging up again O’Moore Place and John’s Square, two of the oldest houses stocks we have, it would be important that they are not left behind,” she said.

The figures form part of Laois County Council’s €130 million Indicative Capital Programme from 2021 to 2023.