Laois students at university in Cork get bursary boost to help women in STEM sector

Christmas has come early two Laois students who are in second year at University College Cork.

Ruth Bergin, a student of Data Science and Analytics and Rose Delaney, an Electrical and Electronic Engineering student will each receive a €3,000 bursary.

Ruth, a former student of Heywood Community School, Ballinakill, was also the winner of the Naugthon Scholarship in 2019.

The students will also receive industry mentoring and leadership training as part of an initiative to support women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) sectors.

UCC say the bursaries are provided by Johnson & Johnson as part of their WiSTEM2D programme, which aims to fuel the development of the female STEM2D talent pipeline by awarding and sponsoring women at critical points in their careers in each of the STEM2D disciplines: Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design.

The two Laois students were among 11 recipients chosen from almost 100 students across STEM programmes in the College of Science, Engineering & Food Science at UCC and selected by three panels with representatives from J&J and the College. Runners up will also receive mentorship and leadership training as part of the programme.

“The standard of application was just incredible and so many students are worthy of the award – it was so difficult to select just 11,” said Gillian Morgan of Janssen, Cork.

“We are thrilled that J&J have afforded us this opportunity for our female students in STEM. Links with our industry partners is crucial and our students particularly value this aspect of the programme," said Professor Sarah Culloty, Head of College, Science, Engineering & Food Science at University College Cork," she said.