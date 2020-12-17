Directly built council homes costing less suggested by Laois Fine Gael councillor

A Fine Gael councillor in Laois has suggested that the county’s local authority set up a construction section that builds houses.

Cllr Aisling Moran made the suggestion at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting in December.

“Is it possible to have its own construction section to build houses? We could build them a lot cheaper than we are paying housing bodies or construction companies,” she said.

The county councillor suggested that if a private contractor charges €150 per square foot to build a house, a council team of builders could build new homes at €100 per square foot.

“Therefore, for every two houses being built, we are getting an extra house free,” claimed the Fine Gael councillor.