Laois campaigners dismiss EirGrid and ESB community fund for substation project

The Ratheniska-Timahoe-Spink (RTS) Substation Action Group has dismissed a community fund of €500,000 announced by EirGrid and ESB Networks for its €110 million regional network project that will run through Laois and see a big substation built in the county.

EirGrid and ESB Networks stated that the setting up of a community forum and fund, early in 2021, was recommended by Irish Rural Link in its independent evaluation of the Laois Kilkenny Reinforcement Project in October 2019.

However, the RTS Group, which has steadfastly opposed the project, has criticised this and questioned the independence of Irish Rural Link.

In a statement the RTS Group said, "Irish Rural Link were employed by Eirgrid/ESB to do a report on the project. While they did produce a report, it is not an independent report, nor are they an independent body with regards to this project. Eirgrid /ESB say they want to implement the Irish Rural link report including the 'community fund' as part of it."

The RTS Group said they wanted to know "who hired Irish Rural Link and was it done by public tender."

Irish Rural Link acknowledged to the Leinster Express that it was a sensitive situation but emphasised that it was an independent body.

Its CEO Seamus Boland said, "The report has been accepted by everyone as being independent. Its recommendations favour the local community more than anyone else.

"Irish Rural Link is independent, we do not favour any side. The report is explanatory in that regard," added Mr Boland.

The RTS Group labelled the community fund and forum as, "the latest effort by Eirgrid/ESB to try and buy their way back onto the site as they failed in every single respect since the start of this project. We should have been told as a community that this project was to be a massive energy hub, we should have been told the truth and no amount of money is going to change our view that Eirgrid/ESB can’t be trusted and that this project will not and cannot go ahead."

"Their community fund when divided out over the entirety of the project will amount to very little for communities, especially considering what’s facing our county if this project gets built. We will be looking at planning permissions for power lines and energy projects for the next 20 years as the substation will be a giant socket, the hub for connection."

The group reiterated their concern over the location of the development over an aquifer - "the source of clean water for 10,000 Laois people."

EirGrid said said the overall fund for the Laois-Kilkenny Reinforcement Project is approximately €500,000. It says that when allocating the fund consideration will be given to the amount of new infrastructure in each county.

