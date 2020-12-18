€130 million to be spent on Laois county development

Laois is to get €130 million of capital investment across the county in the coming three years up to 2023.

Laois County Council has unveiled a budget of €130 million that it hopes to spend on capital projects across the council for the next three years.

Most of the money is expected to come from Government grants, including €57.5 million on new council housing.

Council CEO John Mulholland says that their Indicative Capital Programme will depend on future economy and State aid.

“The delivery of projects listed depends on consistent and good State aid to Laois County Council, and on buoyancy in the construction sector. It depends on what actually happens both in the residential and commercial markets,” Mr Mulholland said on December 10 when the list was announced at a special meeting.

Top of the expenditure is almost €60 million to add new council housing, all fully State funded.

There will be €50 million spent building new houses. Another €7.5 million will be spent buying houses to add to the council’s stock.

The plan includes spending €500,000 to improve existing council houses, and €300,000 to do an energy efficiency programme.

Another €5 million will be spent on the Just Transition energy upgrades of council houses, part of the re-employment scheme for Bord na Móna workers.

Portlaoise is to get multiple further investments to boost its cultural image, tackle dereliction and foster new employment.

€9.225m will be invested in creating its historic Cultural Quarter to attract tourism. The council will pay for €2.3m of that.

Another €3m will be spent on Portlaoise public realm, €750k on the town centre, and €1.9m to develop Tyrell's land as an urban amenity. Another €1.9 million goes to Portlaoise to continue its Low Carbon Town project, with €475k of that paid with the council’s budget.

€675k will be spent promoting the capital town as a 'destination town', with €175k of that paid by the council. The Portlaoise library is listed to cost €5.2m. The Togher business park will get €1m and the Portlaoise cube, a planned council owned business hub will get €2.5m. The Abbeyleix road enhancement will cost €2m, and the cemetery development €250k.

Projects elsewhere include €3.15m for Portarlington's rural regeneration. Flood relief schemes will give €3.2m for Mountmellick, €5.6m for Portarlington and €390k for Clonaslee.

€10m is expected to be spent on future co-funded schemes in rural towns and villages. There will also be €1.58m towards the restoration Borris-in-Ossory courthouse for another use.