New Laois waste and recycling charges at Kyletalesha 2021 include rises

Laois County Council has announced new charges including increases and new fees to dispose of your waste and recycle items form 2021.

The following revised charges will be introduced from Monday, January 4:

WASTE transfer station charges:

Standard black bag waste: For weights less than or equal to 40kg: €5 per bag or a minimum charge of €10, whichever is the lowest.

Green / garden waste: For weights less than or equal to 40kg: €2.50 per bag or a minimum charge of €10, whichever is the lowest.

The Green/Garden Waste Charge only applies to homeowners bringing domestic grass and hedge cuttings and does not apply to Green Waste material from commercial enterprises etc.

This Green/Garden Waste Charge does not apply to timber. Normal weighbridge charge will apply – €200 per tonne or a minimum charge of €15 for weights less than or equal to 40kg.



All other waste: Normal weighbridge charge – €200 per tonne or a minimum charge of €15 for weights less than or equal to 40kg.



Civic Amenity Site/Recycling Charges:

Car/Small Van/Jeep - gate charge €5

Single-Axle Trailer - gate charge €10

Double-Axle Trailer - gate charge €15

Large Van - gate charge €15

Large Van & Trailer - gate charge €25

Waste material

Mattresses €20 each

Paint €1 per can

Waste Oils (Cooking & Engine) €2.00 Minimum Fee €8.00 for 5 Gallons

Car Tyres €1 per tyre

Electrical Items only - Free

The charges for mattresses, paint, waste oil and tyres will be charged in addition to the gate fee charges, when a customer arrives with other recyclable materials.

The council says the preferred method of payment is by card payment terminals provided on-site.

The local authority's managment told councilors recently the increase is due to the lower price now paid for recycled items, and the higher cost of storing and handling waste.

The council, which took back the operation of the Civic Amenity Site last August from a waste contractor, said that the flat entrance fee of €4 does not follow the ‘polluter pays’ principle.

“A commercial van towing a trailer incurring the same charge as a small family car is a totally unsustainable charging structure,” the council stated in their budget plan.