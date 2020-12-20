‘Buy, cook and eat Irish vegetables this Winter' urges Minister Pippa Hackett

The Laois Offaly Minister of State with responsibility for Horticulture in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett, has urged Irish consumers to buy, cook and eat Irish vegetables this Winter.

“There are few better ways of staying healthy than by eating well, and fresh, locally grown vegetables contribute hugely to that. They are key to a balanced diet and to fending off colds and flu and to dealing with the stresses and strains which can be associated with this time of year,” she said.

The Minister continued: ‘‘While vegetables such as cauliflower and cabbage thrive all year, this is also the season for root vegetables. Fresh Irish carrots, parsnips, turnips, onions, swedes, sprouts, cauliflower and broccoli all are both delicious and versatile, and can make up a wide range of dishes,” she said.

The Festive Food Heroes Campaign was launched by Agri Aware. Commenting on that campaign, which highlights all the different producers who make our Christmas dinner possible, the Minister added: ‘‘Of course it’s also the season for Brussels sprouts. Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without sprouts.’’