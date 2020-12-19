Laois has ‘worst dental service in the country’

The public dental service in Laois is “in a state of crisis” a councillor has said.

Cllr Aisling Moran has highlighted the long wait time for children to get their first checkup, often not happening until secondary school and serious dental issues have developed.

She is now calling on the Health Service Executive to return dental staff to their regular work, back from Covid-19 contact tracing. Cllr Moran suggests instead giving contract tracing work to unemployed people.

“The screening of 6th class children in Laois is over two years in arrears and this has further been delayed by the pandemic. 1st class and 4th class children do not receive a screening and have not done so for years, specifically in Laois. Children are not seen for their first assessment until 14 years of age delaying diagnosis of dental disease and delayed referral for orthodontic treatment for those that are eligible for HSE care.

“The HSE and other government bodies need to look at taking unemployed people off the live register, and providing them with the training and skills required to work in the area of contact tracing and swabbing. And leave the staff working in essential services, in the essential service,” she said.

“What makes this situation even more frustrating is the fact that the HSE moved a large number of dentists, orthodontists, hygienists, dental nurses and administration staff into swabbing and contact tracing. They moved trained professionals from an essential service into a service with positions that could be filled with people who lost jobs due to the pandemic with the majority of these people wanting to work.

“Our Dental services in Laois are in a state of crisis. We have the worst dental service in the country. This is not a reflection on the people working in this sector, they are as frustrated as I am,” Cllr Moran said.

She tabled a motion to the December meeting of Laois Council Council, asking the council to ask the HSE to recruit people for the purpose of contact tracing instead of deploying staff from dental and homecare services.

It was seconded by Cllr Conor Bergin.

“This has been raised numerous times, children are doing their junior cert before they are seen for treatment. The staff in Portlaoise health centre do excellent work, it’s the issue of staff shortages,” he said.

Cllr Moran said that the dental service for Laois/Offaly has positions for 6.4 (whole time equivalent) Dental Surgeons but two are on maternity leave and 1.4 are vacant. She said that access to dental care under general anaesthesia is limited to one morning session per week in Tullamore Hospital for Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Longford. The Orthodontic service for the four counties has 3.6 positions and waiting times of three years.

“In Laois they were only doing emergency cases since March and tried to restore the service from October. How can we catch up with this backlog and get to where we need to be? Health studies state that for every 900/1000 children, you need 1 dentist. In Laois we have 9,883 primary school children, so taking the health studies into consideration, we in Laois would need another 3 or 4 WTEs dentists to keep on top of our children’s dental health up to the end of sixth class. Surprisingly we have 4.4 dentists for Laois, Offaly, combined. How do the HSE expect to be on top of dental services, when they’re only employing 40% of the staff that’s needed. A full review into the Dental services is now needed and needs to be done ASAP. The last health study was done in 2001.