Laois councillor calls for abolition of €100 fee on Irish nurses

Irish nurses and midwives must pay €100 every year to a Government agency and a Laois councillor wants it abolished.

Cllr Aisling Moran says she was not aware of the fee and was surprised when one of her constituents told her about it.

“In 2020, of all years to ask nurses to pay €100, and to request this payment one month before Christmas. In March 2020 we were pleading to all Irish nurses, nationally , and around the globe to be on call for Ireland, the following year we ask them to pay €100 for the privilege,” she said at the December council meeting.

Her motion asks Laois County Council to call on the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to consider the abolition of the registration fee of €100 which is payable by all nurses and midwives to the Nursing and Midwifery Board (NMBI).

“This was a very frightening time for everyone, but thankfully our front line workers stood up to the mark, continuing to leave the safety of their homes everyday to make sure that the Irish people were cared for, from our Ambulance service , to our Gardai, to our healthcare workers.

“We should be very proud of these public servants , and should never forget what they have done for us all.

“It might surprise you to hear that 18% of covid cases in Ireland are contracted by healthcare workers. 10% of all covid cases in Ireland are nurses – that is over 7500 nurses infected with this virus.

“People who have been unwell, have had to isolate from partners and their children in their own homes; in fact some are still unable to return to work due to the debilitating long term effects of Covid. These people are true heroes,” Cllr Moran said.

“We have 78,000 registered nurses working in the health care sector in Ireland. That is 7.8 million that these nurses are expected to pay out of their own pockets to the NMBI. The Department of Health has received €17.4bn in 2020, with an extra €4bn added to the budget in 2021. To pay the nurses’ retention fee this year , would only amount to under 0.2% of the extra €4bn.

“A round of applause is a lovely gesture, but unfortunately that’s all it is. Let’s show our appreciation to these wonderful people, by the government covering or waiving this cost for 2020, and going forward that this fee be paid directly by the Dept of Health or by the hospital employing the nurse,” Cllr Moran said.

Her motion was seconded by Cllr Thomasina Connell.

The NMBI is a statutory body that sets standards in education registration and professional conduct of nurses and midwives.