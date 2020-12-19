Laois councillors invite Irish Water to come and explain rising prices

Water may still be free in Ireland but the connection price for water and sewerage has risen and Laois councillors want an explanation in person from Irish Water.

The charge for one house or one small business to connect to a mains less than 10 metres away is €6,200, at €2,272 for water and €3,929 for waste water, rising by €800 per metre after that.

Cllr Willie Aird tabled a motion to Laois County Council to invite a representative from the semi state company Irish Water to come to one of their meetings and explain the increase in charges.

“I didn’t realise the amount of money charged. They inherited all the work we invested in. There are some pipes that need upgrading, and replacing asbestos and lead, but we in Laois County Council have to have an input into the amount for connections. If we leave it to this group, they don’t have any public representation.

“Sometimes you are only tapping into a pipe that is already there, and if it’s a new development then the developer has to do the work,” he said.

Cllr Seamus McDonald supported the motion and said the charge is “ridiculous”.

“It’s absolutely scandalous. How is any young person supposed to build a house,” he said.

Other councillors want Irish Water to answer questions about other issues. Cllr Padraig Fleming complained at what he said is four months of a wait to connect to new developments.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley is unhappy at their customer service number.

“It seems they are untouchable, it’s unacceptable. If you ring you get an answering machine or a call centre in Cork or somewhere. They were allocated €4.5billion by the Government, €784 million over what was expected for them to get, now they are charging. I would love to see them come to a council meeting and take questions from us,” she said.

Cllr Ollie Clooney agrees.

“You’d have to wait for a wet day to ring them. We all know no-one is paying for water but by god we’re paying for it some other way,” he said.

Cllr Conor Bergin said it is easier to get through to RTE’s Liveline.

“You have to ring an 1850 number, you may as well ring Liveline you’d get through to them quicker,” he said.

However three councillors disputed their claims.

“We have a dedicated phone line for public representatives,” said Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

“It might take a few minutes to get through but you get a response and it’s emailed to you as well, I found them fair enough, it’s not fair to say to ring Joe Duffy,” said Cllr Paddy Bracken. He adds that the council’s staff who now work for Irish Water still deal well with water and blockages.

“We have to be fair,” he said.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said that Irish Water contacts Laois County Council every three months to ask if they need to meet.

“I’m not here to defend them but let them come here,” she said.