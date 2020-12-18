Brexit uncertainty halts deliveries to Ireland from big UK chain

Debenhams UK says it cannot deliver orders to Ireland due to Brexit uncertainty while it has also announced changes to returns to online shoppers in the Republic after January 1.

The chain which shut all its Irish stores in 2020 has placed a notice on what was Debenhams.ie.

It says: "We are sorry but we are currently unable to deliver orders to the Republic of Ireland, due to uncertainty around post-Brexit trade rules. We have therefore made the difficult decision to temporarily switch off Debenhams.ie."

The firm says you can still return to Debenhams if you have purchased online you can return items within the standard returns policy set out further below.

It says free returns will be possible until the end of 2020 when the Brexit transition period ends.

"Free returns from the Republic of Ireland will only be available until midnight on 31 December 2020. We strongly encourage use of this service up to and including this date to avoid potential customs and duty charges.

"From 1 January 2021 onwards, all Republic of Ireland returns will be subject to delivery charges, regardless of when you purchased the goods and how you wish to return them. Returns can be made via the postal service. For Tripp Luggage returns only a collection service is available. Unfortunately, we no longer offer returns via Parcel Motel," says the statement.

The firm says it will not take returns of items bought in its Irish shops which closed in April.

"Our UK business will not be offering returns for any items purchased in the Debenhams stores in the Republic of Ireland. If you want to return something you purchased in one of the Debenhams stores in the Republic of Ireland you can submit a claim with the joint liquidators of the Irish company, being Kieran Wallace and Andrew O'Leary of KPMG, 1 Stokes Place, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. Please note, if the item is faulty, damaged or misdescribed, you can submit a claim for a refund or for the cost of repair of the item to the liquidators," it says.

