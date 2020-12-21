Someone decided it was OK to dump all this in the scenic Slieve Blooms
This picture of illegal dumping at Fanning Pass was taken on Sunday morning. The objects include kitchen appliances and tyres. Pic Derek Fanning
A recent incidence of fly tipping and illegal dumping in the scenic Slieve Blooms shows the problem could bet getting worse.
Among the items dumped at the Fanning Pass in the Laois Offaly mountains were several large kitchen appliances, a large television, a number of tyres a hoover, a stereo and sheets of galvanise.
