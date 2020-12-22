Laois farmers thanked for being 'real frontline heroes' during the Covid-19 emergency

Farmers in Laois have played their part on the Covid-19 frontline by ensuring that food supply was not stopped by the Covid-19 emergency according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year period, Minister Charlie McConalogue thanked farmers in Laois and around Ireland for their help and support since he took office in September.

“It has been a very challenging time for all farmers across the country. 2020 brought challenges the like of which none of us could ever have imagined.

“Farmers played their part more than most and were real frontline heroes. The work our farmers did in terms of keeping the food supply chain operational and ensuring our shelves were stocked was incredible and, for that, I thank you.

“Despite there being a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic, the cows still had to be calved, the ewes still had to be lambed and the crops still had to be sewed and harvested. This commitment to your professional is greatly appreciated,” he said.

With a lack of clarity around how the EU and the UK will trade post January 1, Minister McConalogue has told farmers that he will stand with them over the coming period of time.

“For all the reasons above, farmers have proven themselves to be critical for the balanced economy as well as our robust food chain. Without the farmer and the food producer, rural Ireland would be in a much worse place. I will stand with our farmers and food producers regardless of the outcome of Brexit,” the Minister said.